US stocks close lower

New York, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) – US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, marking a third straight day of losses as rising oil prices and higher Treasury yields fueled inflation worries.

US stocks closed lower as oil prices climbed above $100 per barrel, while Apple shares fell and US Treasury yields rose ahead of critical inflation data expected later this week.

The S&P 500 index declined by 36.36 points (0.47%) to 7,637.16 points; the Nasdaq Composite fell 164.77 points (0.62%) to 26,256.64 points; and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 403.65 points (0.76%) to 52,382.42 points.