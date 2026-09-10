Apple joins foldable phone race with passport-shaped iPhone Duo

WASHINGTON, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Apple on Wednesday redefined its flagship smartphone with the launch of the Duo, an iPhone, betting its design and promises of data privacy will let it leap ahead of rivals who have been selling folding phones for years.

The Duo is sized and shaped like a passport, with rounded edges. It opens into a horizontal, 7.6-inch-diagonal (19 cm) screen that also can be viewed vertically. There is a smaller single screen on the front, when the phone is folded. When open, it is Apple’s thinnest phone, the company said. However, it is thicker than folding phones offered by Chinese rivals.

New CEO John Ternus said the Duo was designed to deliver an iPad-like experience in a pocket-sized device through a custom hinge, dual displays with a consistent aspect ratio, and a new titanium body.

"It’s entirely new and at the same time remarkably familiar. A similar size to your passport, it feels familiar to hold and comfortable to use with one hand," Ternus said.

Apple said the iPhone Duo, available from October 23, will feature the A20 Pro chip to drive its displays and also a new C2 modem chip designed by Apple, part of its move away from Qualcomm’s wireless data chips. Its battery supports 24 hours of mixed dual-screen use and can charge to 50% in about 20 minutes.

Analyst firm IDC expects Apple will sell every foldable iPhone it can produce and secure 40% share of the lucrative niche by the end of next year.