European stock markets dropped to their lowest levels since late July

LONDON, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- European shares dropped on Wednesday to their lowest in more than a month after crude prices surged above the key US$100 a barrel mark as escalating Middle East tensions heightened inflation concerns and dampened risk appetite, Reuters reported.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 1.4% at 640.41 points, hitting the lowest since late July. Most of the regional bourses also traded sharply lower.

Finland’s blue chips were a bright spot, firming 0.8% to hit their highest in nearly three months.

Energy was the only sector in positive territory, up 0.3%, while all other major sectors declined. T