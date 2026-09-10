Iraq plans to increase oil exports via Syria and Türkiye to 1 million barrels

BAGHDAD, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Oil Minister Bassem Mohammed Khudair said on Wednesday that the daily export rate had risen to 3 million barrels in September, while revealing a future plan to increase exports via Syria and Türkiye’s Ceyhan port to 1 million barrels.

Khudair told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that: “Iraq is exporting around 3 million barrels per day in September,” noting that “Iraq is committed to the OPEC ceiling in terms of production capacity, as we currently do not exceed 4.2 million barrels per day.”

He added that “there is a future plan to increase pipeline export capacity via Syria and Türkiye’s Ceyhan port to more than 1 million barrels.”