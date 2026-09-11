KHDA launches new academic, career guidance framework

DUBAI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has launched the FutuReady Standards – Dubai’s comprehensive academic and career guidance framework designed to prepare students for future learning, work, and life in a rapidly changing world.

The FutuReady Framework: The Dubai Standards for Academic Guidance and Career Readiness in Educational Institutions is an overarching framework that establishes clear, practical expectations through nine FutuReady standards.

It has been developed to support private educational institutions in Dubai in designing, delivering, and strengthening high-quality academic and career guidance from early years through to graduation, helping students make informed academic and career choices and prepare confidently for futures that are still emerging.

The FutuReady Framework demonstrates Dubai’s commitment to building a forward-looking education system that fosters talent development, drives economic growth, and fosters lifelong learning.

It aligns closely with Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33), and the Education 33 (E33) Strategy, which aim to equip learners with the skills, adaptability, and mindset needed to thrive in high-growth sectors and contribute meaningfully to Dubai’s future economy.

The FutuReady Standards ensure that every student receives structured academic and career guidance, develops essential life and digital skills, and gains exposure to real-world learning experiences that support informed decision-making and readiness for future career pathways. The standards also emphasise strong professional leadership, active family involvement, access to future-focused technologies such as artificial intelligence, and personalised, inclusive guidance that supports all students, including students of determination.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Amna Almaazmi, CEO of Growth and Human Development at KHDA, said: “Many of the jobs our students will do in the future do not yet exist. This is why academic and career guidance today must go beyond helping students choose subjects, programmes or universities. The FutuReady Framework is about preparing young people to navigate uncertainty, develop transferable skills, and make informed decisions throughout their lives. By embedding strong academic and career guidance across all phases of education, we are supporting students to be confident, adaptable, and ready for the jobs of the future.”

To support implementation, KHDA has published the FutuReady Framework handbooks for schools and higher education institutions, tailored to each educational context and setting out expected practices and indicators across areas including structured academic and career guidance programmes, future skills, professional capacity and pathways, experiential learning, labour market insights, family and community engagement, digital and AI-enabled guidance, and inclusive, student-centred support.

Dubai’s private schools will have three years to implement or further develop their academic and career guidance provision in line with the FutuReady Standards.

To help education leaders and practitioners understand the FutuReady Standards and apply the guidance effectively, KHDA will organise a series of workshops to clarify expectations and provide practical guidance.

KHDA has also signed a collaboration agreement with the National Career Development Association (NCDA) to support the launch and implementation of the framework. The partnership focuses on research and professional development to strengthen academic and career guidance provision across institutions.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr Brett Anderson, President-Elect of NCDA said: “This collaboration reflects KHDA’s commitment to strengthening future-ready academic and career guidance for students. We look forward to working closely with KHDA to build high-quality guidance practices that help students make informed choices and prepare for meaningful futures.”