Dubai Municipality launches first youth knowledge exchange programme in Seoul

DUBAI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has launched its first knowledge exchange programme for young Emirati engineers and specialists in Seoul, South Korea, as part of its efforts to develop national capabilities and strengthen the contribution of young professionals to the future of municipal work.

The five-month programme will combine academic knowledge, applied research and field-based learning, enabling participants to develop studies, projects and practical solutions across priority areas of city management. It will also provide exposure to South Korea’s experience in urban development and advanced municipal practices, with the aim of adapting relevant knowledge and approaches to Dubai’s future needs.

The programme comprises two integrated tracks. The first will be delivered in cooperation with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and will focus on developing studies and applied solutions across selected municipal priorities.

The track forms part of the activation of the cooperation agreement between Dubai Municipality and KAIST, supporting research, development and innovation as well as the exchange of knowledge and expertise. It will also contribute to developing the capabilities of young professionals and engineers through joint work in areas including urban planning, city infrastructure management and smart urban solutions that support quality of life.

The second track will provide participants with field-based exposure to leading projects and specialised institutions across Seoul and Incheon. The visits will cover urban planning, smart cities, integrated waste management, sustainability and circular-economy practices, design and engineering, and emergency and disaster management.

Among the destinations included in the programme is Seoul Upcycling Plaza, where participants will explore approaches to resource reuse and the circular economy, and the Seoul AI Smart City Center, which will provide insight into the use of artificial intelligence, data and smart solutions in city management.

Participants will also explore advanced practices in emergency and disaster management, including monitoring and response systems and the coordination of urban operations.

The programme includes visits to Dongdaemun Design Plaza, designed by Zaha Hadid, where participants will examine the design concepts and engineering technologies applied to the development, as well as Songdo International Business District, providing exposure to an integrated model of urban planning, smart-city development, infrastructure and municipal services.

The programme is designed to connect international learning directly with Dubai Municipality’s operational and development priorities. Participants will examine current and future municipal challenges and use these as a basis for developing applied initiatives and solutions with KAIST, drawing on relevant research and international practices.

The programme will focus on three areas supporting municipal operations and city management.

The first covers sustainable urban development and regeneration, including city beautification, agriculture and sustainability. Participants will examine approaches to developing people-centred urban areas and neighbourhoods, alongside the planning of integrated infrastructure and considerations related to risk management and business continuity.

The second focuses on integrated waste management, exposing participants to practices in waste reduction, recycling at source and circular-economy systems and exploring their potential application to projects that support Dubai’s sustainability objectives.

The third focuses on disaster management, including urban resilience, risk assessment, preparedness and technology-enabled response, supporting the development of approaches that strengthen readiness for future challenges.

Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said the programme reflects the Municipality’s commitment to investing in Emirati capabilities and creating opportunities for young professionals to contribute directly to the future development of the city.

He said: “Building the capabilities of Emirati youth is a direct investment in shaping and leading the future of municipal work. Through this programme, we are giving our young engineers and specialists the opportunity to engage with leading international expertise and apply what they learn to the development of practical solutions for Dubai.

“Our objective is to turn knowledge exchange into tangible value for the city. Participants will work on challenges and opportunities across municipal fields and develop studies and solutions that can contribute to more efficient city management, greater resilience and an enhanced quality of life.”

He added: “Our cooperation with KAIST also reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to building strong international links between research, innovation and practical application. By giving young Emirati professionals the opportunity to contribute to real projects and future solutions, we are strengthening the capabilities needed to lead Dubai’s continued urban development.”

Throughout the five-month programme, participants will develop studies, projects and applied solutions addressing priority areas of Dubai Municipality’s work. At the conclusion of the programme, these will be presented as comprehensive proposals for assessment, with the potential for future development or implementation where appropriate.

Through the programme, Dubai Municipality continues to invest in Emirati talent and strengthen the technical and professional capabilities required to shape the future of municipal work, supporting Dubai’s wider vision for sustainable urban development and quality of life.