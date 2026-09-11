28 Dubai Police sites go solar cutting 26,000 tonnes of carbon emissions a year

DUBAI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has completed the first phase of an ambitious solar energy project that has transformed 28 police sites, delivering an estimated annual reduction of 26,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.

The reduction represents 20% of the total carbon emissions generated by Dubai Police buildings, marking a significant step in the organisation’s long term transition towards cleaner energy, greener buildings and more efficient use of resources.

The project, led by the General Department of Logistics Support, was originally launched during COP28 in 2023 and forms part of a 25 year strategy to progressively introduce solar energy solutions across Dubai Police buildings and facilities.

The first phase covered 28 locations, including police stations, general departments and other police buildings and facilities.

Rather than applying a single solution across every site, the project considers the age, design and operational requirements of individual buildings to ensure that sustainable technologies can be introduced without affecting police operations or services.

Engineer Maryam Rashid Bonfour, Director of the Energy Efficiency Projects Portfolio at the Environment, Health and Safety Department of the General Department of Logistics Support, said the initiative goes beyond simply installing solar energy systems.

She explained that it forms part of a broader vision to improve the efficiency of police buildings and facilities, optimise resource consumption, reduce carbon emissions and accelerate the transition towards environmentally friendly green buildings.

According to Bonfour, the first phase has succeeded in preparing 28 sites to contribute to an annual reduction of 26,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.

This is equivalent to around 20% of the total carbon emissions associated with Dubai Police buildings.

The achievement supports wider national and Dubai strategies for clean energy, carbon reduction and the green transformation of buildings, as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The solar project is designed as a long term transformation rather than a one off initiative.

“The project extends over 25 years and is being implemented through carefully planned phases that take into consideration the nature, age, design and operational requirements of police buildings,” Bonfour said.

This includes both existing facilities and new buildings developed according to Dubai Police operational requirements.

She said the approach is intended to ensure that sustainable solutions remain efficient and viable over the long term without compromising the efficiency of police services and operations.

Dubai Police is now preparing to begin the second phase during the final quarter of 2026, progressively extending solar energy solutions to additional buildings and facilities.

The project supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai’s strategy to reduce carbon emissions, with the aim of helping double the reduction in carbon emissions to 50% by the end of 2030.

It also reinforces Dubai Police’s wider commitment to sustainability and responsible resource management.

Dubai Police previously became the first police organisation in the world to officially join the United Nations Global Compact, adopting its ten principles covering human rights, decent labour standards, anti-corruption and environmental responsibility.