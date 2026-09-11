Nepal floods damage 1,800 hectares of crops, kill thousands of livestock: FAO

ROME,11th September, 2026 (WAM) – The devastating flash floods that swept through Nepal’s Bhote Koshi–Trishuli river corridor on 26 August 2026 have taken a heavy toll on communities, killing over 1000 people, forcing many to flee their homes and causing extensive damage to agriculture and rural livelihoods.

Preliminary assessments indicate that around 1,800 hectares of crops—mostly paddy—were damaged, while thousands of livestock were killed. Farmland, fisheries, food stocks and agricultural infrastructure were also affected, threatening the food security and incomes of farming families well beyond the immediate emergency.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) is supporting the Government of Nepal’s response, including through emergency veterinary support and assessments of damage to agriculture and rural livelihoods.

''The human toll of the recent floods has been devastating. More than 1,000 people have lost their lives, thousands more remain unaccounted for, and entire communities have been affected. But this disaster has also washed away the means by which many families feed themselves and earn an income. Crops have been buried under mud and sediment. Fishponds have been swept away, and roads, bridges and markets have been damaged, disrupting the movement of food, animal feed, milk and other agricultural inputs,'' according to FAO Deputy Director-General Beth Bechdol.

She said in an interview that FAO’s preliminary assessment indicates that around 1,800 hectares of crops have been damaged, mostly paddy fields, with production losses approaching 7,700 tonnes.

On how have the floods affected livestock and poultry?, she said across 11 affected municipalities, there were more than 350,000 head of cattle, buffalo, sheep and goats, as well as 1.6 million poultry. Thousands of animals have now been reported lost, and we estimate that 5 to 10 percent of the livestock and poultry population in these communities may have been completely lost.

''Farmers will need seeds, while livestock will need feed and veterinary care. There is also an increased risk of animal disease following flooding like this. So vaccination, treatment and disease surveillance will also be important,'' she said, adding that '' we are working with the Government to understand the full extent of the damage to crops, livestock, fisheries, farmland and agricultural infrastructure. We are using field assessments, as well as satellite and remote-sensing technology. We need to know not only where the flood went, but what it took with it—and what farmers need to produce again.''