China-initiated international alliance to combat telecom, cyber fraud established

NANJING, China, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- An international alliance aimed at combating cross-border telecom and cyber fraud was established on Thursday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Representatives from 46 founding countries, 34 observer countries and four international organisations, including the United Nations and Interpol, attended the inaugural conference in Lianyungang, eastern China.

Initiated by the Chinese government, the alliance is an intergovernmental organisation designed to promote cooperation among law enforcement agencies in tackling transnational telecom and cyber fraud and related crimes.

Representatives from China and other founding members, including Vietnam, Laos, Kenya, Cambodia, Pakistan and Russia, addressed the conference, while a representative from Interpol delivered a congratulatory message.

Participants welcomed China's initiative to establish the alliance and recognized its significance in safeguarding global public security.

Participants issued a joint statement on the alliance's establishment, saying telecom and cyber fraud has become a global challenge requiring stronger international cooperation.

According to the statement, establishing a more focused, professional, efficient, and action-oriented intergovernmental organisation based on international conventions will help coordinate efforts to combat telecom and cyber fraud and related crimes and protect the security and legitimate rights and interests of individuals, legal entities and other organisations.