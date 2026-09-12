Earth has hottest August on record

GENEVA,12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Earth just had the hottest August on record, according to monthly reports from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Service (C3S), the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA. The Northern Hemisphere experienced its warmest summer (1 June to 31 August 2026), while the Southern Hemisphere had a near-record warm winter.

Global sea surface temperature reached an all-time observed high in August, with El Niño conditions fuelling record temperatures across vast areas of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. The Arctic and Antarctic each had below-average sea ice extent in August.

El Niño was one of the drivers of the climate in August. It is now firmly established and will intensify into a very strong event in the coming months, with big impacts on rainfall and temperature patterns well into 2027, according to WMO’s latest El Niño Update.

El Niño influenced global tropical cyclone activity in August, as well as heavy rainfall and floods in some countries. Other countries were impacted by drought with El Niño conditions favouring the intensification of seasonal wildfires across Indonesia, as reported by the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS).

Data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), implemented by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), showed August was the joint warmest month ever recorded, tied with July 2023. The global average surface air temperature was 1.65°C higher than the estimated pre-industrial baseline.

NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information said the global surface temperature in August 2026 was 2.38°F (1.32°C) above the 20th-century average—the warmest August in the 1850–2026 record. All ten of the warmest Augusts on record have occurred since 2016.

Record-high August temperatures were mainly present across Greenland, Africa, and parts of Europe, Asia, North and South America, the Atlantic, Indian, Southern and Canadian Arctic oceans as well as extensive areas of the central and eastern Pacific Ocean.