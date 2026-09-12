Oil prices fall; Brent at $104.61 per barrel

NEW YORK, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Oil prices fell on Friday, yet US diesel prices hit an all-time high amid growing fears of prolonged supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures dropped $3.02, or 2.81%, to settle at $104.61 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.43, or 2.37%, to $100.05 per barrel. Earlier in the session, both benchmarks had reached their highest levels since mid-May.

Separately, the fuel-tracking service GasBuddy reported that the average US diesel price surpassed six dollars per gallon for the first time ever, driven by tightening supplies.