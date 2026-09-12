Bahraini, Omani FMs discuss regional developments

MANAMA, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, discussed the latest regional developments with his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, during a telephone call on Friday.

The Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported that the ministers discussed efforts to restore maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz in a manner that safeguards the security and safety of waterways, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), while protecting the interests of countries in the region and around the world.

They also exchanged views on matters and issues of mutual interest.