DR Congo Ebola cases surpass 7,000

KINSHASA, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo has crossed 7,000, with the virus spreading to a new province, government ​data showed on Friday.

Government figures showed late on Friday that the death toll had risen to 3,398, while ​confirmed cases reached 7,022 across seven provinces.

Officials said earlier an Ebola ​case had been detected in South Ubangi province, located in the northwest ‌of ⁠the country, far from the epicentre of the outbreak.