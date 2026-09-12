DR Congo Ebola cases surpass 7,000

KINSHASA, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo has crossed 7,000, with the virus spreading to a new province, government data showed on Friday.
Government figures showed late on Friday that the death toll had risen to 3,398, while confirmed cases reached 7,022 across seven provinces.
Officials said earlier an Ebola case had been detected in South Ubangi province, located in the northwest of the country, far from the epicentre of the outbreak.