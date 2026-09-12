UK economy grows by 0.4%, driven by AI

LONDON, 12th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UK's economy grew faster than expected in July, partly helped by businesses using artificial intelligence (AI).

The economy expanded by 0.4%, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, noting that growth in July was helped by a strong performance from the services sector, and particularly computer programming.

The ONS said that in the three months to July, which gives a better underlying picture, the economy grew by 0.4% compared with the previous three months. July's figure follows growth of 0.3% in June and zero growth in May.

According to the ONS director of economic statistics, Liz McKeown, there was evidence that businesses involved with AI and related technologies helped to boost the sector, not just in July but in May and June as well.

The ONS said many of the IT businesses reporting the largest turnover "appear to be involved with AI", though it said it is difficult to quantify the exact impact of AI.

Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey said the economy, was "demonstrating a welcome resilience, despite serious global uncertainty.''

"Our growth although still fragile was the fastest in the G7 in the first half of the year," he added.