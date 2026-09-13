Arsenal continue winning streak in Premier League with victory over Sunderland

LONDON, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Arsenal extended their perfect start to the new Premier League season by securing a fourth consecutive victory, defeating Sunderland 2-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Bruno Guimarães broke the deadlock in the 58th minute before Bukayo Saka sealed the result with a penalty in the eighth minute of stoppage time. The win pushes Arsenal to 12 points, while Sunderland remains on four points. In another fixture from the same round, Tottenham and Everton played out a scoreless draw.