UAE sport drives growth through global events, technology

ABU DHABI, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sport in the UAE has evolved beyond competitions and tournaments into an integrated industry and a driver of economic growth and tourism, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai developing a distinctive sporting identity that combines heritage, international events and emerging technology.

Abu Dhabi has established a diverse sporting landscape encompassing jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, kickboxing, mixed martial arts, motorsport, cycling, triathlon, marine sports, 3x3 basketball and mind sports.

Its international calendar includes the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, UFC events and the UAE Tour, alongside traditional sports including equestrianism, camel racing and falconry.

The capital has also expanded into AI-powered autonomous racing through the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL), organised by ASPIRE, the grand challenges arm of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC).

Alessandro Tucci, Executive Director, House of Grand Challenges at ASPIRE, said Abu Dhabi had established a strong platform for future-focused competitions. He noted that A2RL's first race outside Abu Dhabi, held at the Imola Circuit in Italy, marked an important step in expanding the league internationally.

Abu Dhabi also hosted Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025, which brought together more than 850 participants from over 60 countries across 11 disciplines over six days.

The capital is set to host the 47th FIDE Chess Olympiad in 2028, alongside the 4th FIDE Chess Olympiad for People of Determination and the 99th FIDE Congress.

Dubai, meanwhile, has developed a diverse sporting ecosystem spanning marine sports, padel, tennis, basketball, motorsport and combat sports, while the Dubai World Cup has become one of its flagship international horse-racing events.

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships remain a major fixture on the international tennis calendar, while Dubai Premier Padel P1 further strengthens the emirate's presence on the global padel circuit.

Dubai Basketball has also rapidly established itself internationally, competing in the EuroLeague and winning the 2025/26 ABA League title, becoming the first team representing Dubai and the UAE to win a major international league title.

Mohammed Al Marri, Director of the Sports Affairs Department at Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC), said the UAE and Dubai had successfully developed local and heritage sporting events into internationally recognised competitions while preserving their identity and traditions.

He highlighted the Al Gaffal Race as an example of preserving the UAE's maritime heritage while continually developing its organisation and international profile.

Hussein Abdullah Al-Khoury, President of the Abu Dhabi Chess Club, said Abu Dhabi's sustained support for sport had helped establish a distinctive sporting identity, while the continuity of major events had strengthened sport's contribution to economic activity.