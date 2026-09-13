Anthropic CEO calls for slower AI development over risks to humans

WASHINGTON, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, has called for slowing the development of artificial intelligence models, warning of growing risks that could pose serious threats to humans.

In a blog post published on Saturday, Amodei said slowing development would not mean halting model training or technological progress, but allowing companies more time to align and secure their models and subject them to independent third-party evaluations.

He said slowing the pace before models reach critical capability levels could provide an additional one or two years to improve AI alignment with human goals and values, potentially significantly reducing the risk of serious failures.

Amodei added that companies could implement some safeguards independently, while others would require coordination across the AI industry and among governments worldwide.