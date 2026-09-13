Under patronage of UAE President, 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair opens

ABU DHABI, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF 2026) opened today at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the Fair will welcome visitors over six consecutive days, from 13th to 18th September. With more than 1,500 cultural and knowledge events on the agenda, the Fair offers a unique experience that celebrates books and brings together readers, creatives, and intellectuals, offering all members of the community new spaces to discover knowledge and creativity.

The 2026 Fair has chosen Balkan Culture as its Guest of Honour in collaboration with the Republic of North Macedonia, opening a window onto a region rich in historical and cultural diversity, where East meets West. Meanwhile, the renowned linguist Al Khalil ibn Ahmad Al Farahidi has been selected as this year’s Focus Personality, and ‘Don Quixote’ by famed Spanish author Miguel de Cervantes as Book of the World, reinforcing the Fair’s role as a bridge connecting cultures.

Reading enthusiasts also enjoy some of the Fair’s most popular programmes, including Poetry Nights, Podcast from Abu Dhabi, and The Next Chapter, in addition to singing and musical performances, and dedicated spaces celebrating major artists such as Abdel Halim Hafez.

With this year’s theme, ‘Turn the Page, Read the World’, the Fair reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role in expanding the role of culture, literature, and the Arabic language in fostering communication and connection among peoples and civilisations. The Fair’s message is further amplified by its alignment with the UAE’s designation of 2026 as the ‘Year of Family’, where its diverse programme places the family at the heart of the cultural experience, offering different generations dedicated spaces to explore knowledge and creativity, and engage with books, the Arabic language, and Arab heritage, ultimately building an enduring connection between the home and the book.

In its 35th edition, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair continues to reinforce its position as a global cultural platform and a strategic driver of growth in the publishing sector and the cultural and creative industries. This reflects the vision of the UAE and Abu Dhabi to establish culture and knowledge a pillar of sustainable development, a source for strengthening the creative economy and soft power, and a platform for producing knowledge, anticipating the future, and promoting cultural dialogue among nations, thereby reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s status as a global capital of culture and a leading centre for knowledge production and shaping the future.