IBPC Dubai: BRICS Summit boosts UAE-India economic, financial cooperation

DUBAI, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr Sahitya Chaturvedi, Secretary-General of IBPC Dubai, said that the bilateral discussions at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi signal a strategic convergence between the UAE’s ‘We the UAE 2031’ growth vision and India’s ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ roadmap, creating new momentum for deeper economic and development cooperation.

He said the bilateral meeting between H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, covering defence, AI, space, critical minerals and CEPA, in particular, offers a blueprint for co-creating a prosperity corridor within BRICS.

Chaturvedi said the INR–AED local currency settlement mechanism and the UPI–Aani linkage were among the summit’s most transformative initiatives.

He added that together, they could create a seamless digital and financial corridor for more than 4 million Indians in the UAE and support the interests of more than 85,000 Indian businesses in Dubai. "This is financial pragmatism, not de-dollarisation. By addressing exchange-rate volatility, trade barriers and financial inclusion, these mechanisms are building an architecture of opportunity. For Indian businesses in Dubai, the task now is to use it," Dr Sahitya Chaturvedi said.