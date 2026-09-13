UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Secretary-General of UAE Council for Fatwa

ABU DHABI, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Dr Sabaa Salem Mohammed Salem Al Kaabi as Secretary-General of the UAE Council for Fatwa.

Dr Sabaa Salem Al Kaabi, had been serving as acting secretary-general of the council and as director of its Fatwa Competencies Department.

He holds a doctorate in Islamic jurisprudence and contemporary societal issues from Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, as well as a master's degree in the characteristics of Islamic legal discourse.

He holds several positions at the UAE Council for Fatwa and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and has extensive experience in issuing fatwas, preaching, religious and academic fields.