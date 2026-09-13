Ajman Chamber to participate in WorldFood Moscow to expand local product markets

AJMAN, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Chamber will participate in the WorldFood Moscow 2026 exhibition in the Russian capital from Sept. 15 to 18, leading a delegation of member companies, factories and private-sector businesses.

The delegation aims to explore the latest trends in the food and beverage industry, expand access to international markets for local products, promote investment opportunities in Ajman, and discuss potential cooperation and partnerships with delegations from around the world.

Jamila Al Nuaimi, Director of the Member Relations and Support Department at Ajman Chamber, stated that the Chamber's participation aligns with its continuous efforts to expand its international presence. This enhances the global presence of private sector establishments, enabling them to leverage international exhibitions and platforms while exploring new opportunities for growth and cooperation.

She highlighted the significance of the WorldFood Moscow 2026 exhibition as a global platform that brings together manufacturers, exporters, and investors from various sectors under one roof. The exhibition focuses on key sectors, including "food and beverages, agricultural products, manufacturing industries, and services." She further noted that the event features the participation of over 81 countries and approximately 1,100 exhibiting companies, alongside more than 150 speakers and experts. This reflects the exhibition's importance and its role in promoting investment opportunities and building international partnerships.

She said the Ajman Chamber delegation’s participation in the exhibition offered an opportunity to explore the latest trends and developments in the food sector, learn from international companies and successful business models, and identify best practices.

She added that the event would help participating manufacturers better understand global market dynamics, develop their products and strengthen their competitiveness. It would also connect chamber members with international markets, open new distribution channels and help Ajman’s industrial and food businesses meet global demand.