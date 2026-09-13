Sharjah Airport Authority announces participation in ATM 2026

SHARJAH, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) has announced its participation in the 33rd edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, one of the region's most prominent travel and tourism exhibitions, scheduled to take place from 14th to 17th September at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sharjah Airport's participation falls under the umbrella of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, alongside strategic partners Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA) and Air Arabia.

Visitors to Sharjah Airport's stand at the exhibition will gain insights into the airport's latest developments, including the ongoing passenger terminal expansion project, the integration of advanced digital solutions, and a range of passenger-centric services designed to streamline the travel journey.

Sharjah Airport's strategic location continues to be one of its key competitive advantages, offering seamless access and connectivity to major markets across the region and beyond.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said, “Arabian Travel Market continues to be a vital platform for engaging with the global travel community and showcasing Sharjah Airport's progress. Our participation this year reflects our commitment to strengthening international partnerships, enhancing connectivity to key markets, and supporting the Emirate's wider tourism vision. As we continue our development journey, we remain focused on delivering a travel experience that meets the highest international standards and reinforces Sharjah's standing as a leading destination.”

Arabian Travel Market provides a valuable opportunity for Sharjah Airport to connect with airlines, travel and tourism companies, and industry leaders from around the world. The event also offers a platform to explore new areas of collaboration and strengthen existing relationships, contributing to the enhancement of the airport's services and reinforcing its position as a leading regional hub for travel and tourism.

The participation of Sharjah Airport Travel Agency helps expand the scope of engagement with participating entities, while Air Arabia showcases its latest network developments and fleet expansion plans.

Participation in Arabian Travel Market underscores Sharjah Airport's role in advancing the Emirate's tourism objectives. The exhibition offers a prominent stage to promote Sharjah's rich cultural offerings, diverse natural attractions, and business-friendly environment, reinforcing its reputation as a destination that caters to a wide spectrum of travellers.

Sharjah Airport has recorded consistent growth in recent years, welcoming over 19.4 million passengers in 2025, a 13.9 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The airport now serves more than 100 destinations worldwide, reflecting its sustained commitment to expanding its route network and strengthening air connectivity, underpinned by ongoing investment in infrastructure and advanced technologies that enhance service quality.