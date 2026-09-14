Hamdan bin Zayed inspects service, economic projects in Ghayathi

AL DHAFRA, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, inspected a number of service and economic projects in Ghayathi as part of his commitment to following up on development across the cities of Al Dhafra Region, assessing residents’ needs and supporting the foundations for growth and development.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the new industrial land project and was briefed on its components, objectives and role in supporting industrial and investment activities and providing a suitable environment for business owners, contributing to stronger economic activity in the city.

He also inspected the road linking Ghayathi and Madinat Zayed, reviewing ongoing development works and the road’s role in facilitating residents’ movement, strengthening connectivity between the two cities and supporting economic and service activities.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by Muhammad Ali Al Mansouri, Director-General of Al Dhafrah Region Municipality, on ongoing projects, future work plans and the services and facilities designed to meet the needs of Ghayathi and its expansion.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed stressed the importance of continuing efforts to meet the needs of residents across the cities of Al Dhafra Region and enhance opportunities for sustainable growth.

He noted that the development and service projects underway in the region form part of the continued support extended by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his commitment to advancing comprehensive development and providing the foundations for a decent quality of life for the region’s residents.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan added that the projects being implemented in Ghayathi are part of an integrated vision to further develop the cities of Al Dhafra Region and enhance their competitiveness and standing in line with future aspirations and the region’s sustainable development drive.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied during the visit by Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, and a number of officials from Al Dhafra Region.