Under patronage of UAE President, Abdullah bin Zayed inaugurates 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 13th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, inaugurated the 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. The Fair runs until 18 September at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The current edition, themed ‘Turn The Page, Read The World’, marks an important milestone in the Fair’s journey. Over 35 editions, the Fair has evolved into an integrated global platform for culture, knowledge and dialogue, bringing together literature, poetry and music while embracing developments in the publishing and creative industries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah visited some pavilions, most notably the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation, as well as this year’s Guest of Honour pavilion, Balkan Culture in collaboration with the Republic of North Macedonia, and the pavilion of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, the organising body, where he reviewed The UAE in Pictures: Reflections book, one of the centre’s latest publications, authored by Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, the centre’s Executive Director.

He also viewed a number of the Centre’s digital and audio publications, as well as its most prominent digital projects.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah inspected the pavilion dedicated to the Emirati Pioneers initiative, featuring Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, as well as the Menassah Distribution pavilion and the Chinese national pavilion.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah toured the Fair’s halls, where he reviewed the latest publications from participating publishers, visited their pavilions and learned about the programmes and events presented in this edition.

These include initiatives for readers, publishers, creators, children and young people, alongside professional, cultural and educational programmes that reflect the Fair’s development over 35 editions.

He also listened to the aspirations of the publishers and participants he met.

Held in conjunction with the UAE’s ‘Year of Family’, this edition reinforces the role of culture and reading in human development and strengthening social cohesion. It offers families, children and young people opportunities for learning, interaction and exploration.

The 35th edition brings together 1,200 exhibitors from 95 countries, featuring a diverse programme of around 1,500 cultural, intellectual, artistic and educational events.

The Fair will host leading writers, thinkers, academics, publishers and creatives from around the world.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, “The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is a flagship expression of a long-term cultural vision and a commitment to bringing people, cultures and ideas together. For 35 editions, it has demonstrated the timeless power of literacy and reading, while continuing to evolve and engage new generations of visitors.

"By connecting writers, thinkers, publishers and creatives from around the world, the Fair also strengthens Abu Dhabi’s creative industries and knowledge economy, reinforcing culture as a driver of connection, creativity and progress. We remain committed to the Arabic language as a living cultural asset, and to finding new and innovative ways to champion literacy.”

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), said, “The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair continues to fulfil its mission of supporting Arab culture and promoting the Arabic language, strengthening its position as one of the region’s and the world’s leading cultural events.”

He added that the Fair continues to develop its programmes and enrich its content with each edition, keeping pace with technological advances and making reading and culture more accessible to new generations.

This includes presenting cultural content in modern digital formats that make it more accessible and reinforcing reading and culture as fundamental pillars of development.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim emphasised that the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s (ALC) celebration of the 35th edition reflects the pivotal role of the UAE and its capital, Abu Dhabi, as a global hub for publishing and the creative industries.

He highlighted the UAE’s leading role and strong track record in promoting the Arabic language internationally, while reinforcing the role of culture in enriching intercultural dialogue and fostering greater understanding among peoples.

He said, “With its rich programme of activities, diverse discussion topics and participation from cultures around the world, the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair reflects the UAE’s prominent cultural standing and its wise leadership’s vision for promoting tolerance, coexistence and dialogue.”

In this edition, the ALC translates its vision of opening new frontiers for reading and knowledge, transforming the book into a dynamic space for dialogue across diverse human experiences.

Featuring Balkan culture, in partnership with the Republic of North Macedonia, as the Guest of Honour, the Fair provides a platform for engagement between Emirati and Arab creatives and their Balkan counterparts, exemplifying its international dimension and role in building cultural bridges.

This year’s edition celebrates the polymath Al Khalil ibn Ahmad Al Farahidi as the Focus Personality, honouring his seminal contributions to the Arabic language and its foundational sciences.

Additionally, Miguel de Cervantes’ Don Quixote has been selected as the ‘Book of the World’, celebrating a literary masterpiece that transcends cultural boundaries.

The ALC will also honour the winners of the 2026 Sheikh Zayed Book Award during the Fair, marking two decades since the inception of the Award.

At its heart, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair reflects a commitment to championing the Arabic language, celebrating Emirati culture and strengthening connections between cultures and generations.

This edition also looks firmly to the future, placing emphasis on the modern tools shaping the publishing and creative industries in an era defined by technology and artificial intelligence, while highlighting the importance of protecting intellectual property.

Furthering its commitment to enriching the event with sustainable cultural initiatives rooted in the local environment, the ALC is launching the annual ‘Emirati Pioneers’ initiative. Its inaugural edition highlights influential Emirati personalities who have shaped the history of the nation and the region.

Serving as a bridge between a rich past, a vibrant present, and a promising future, the initiative introduces younger generations to inspiring national role models while linking reading to historical, heritage, and civilisational achievements.

Additionally, the ALC is introducing a new tradition to enhance community engagement, marked by an artistic opening ceremony.

The inaugural performance will trace the history of the Fair from its inception in 1981 all the way to 2026.

The ceremony features a national segment celebrating love for the UAE through Emirati melody and song, followed by a theatrical production titled ‘Al Khalil’s Metaphor: A Legend of Love and Survival’.

Drawing on Al Farahidi's legacy, the play uses the concept of al-mizan (balance, or metre) to offer a contemporary, human perspective on the power of the written word and the values of love and tolerance.

The Fair’s extensive offerings span a range of curated programmes designed to deliver a comprehensive cultural experience for visitors combining literature, thought, the arts, translation, Arabic language, education, and creative industries.

Dedicated zones are allocated for children and young adults, alongside sessions examining the future of books and publishing amidst rapid technological shifts.

Furthermore, the event features professional gatherings bringing together translators, publishers, and authors to address the future and challenges of translation, intellectual property rights, and anti-piracy strategies in the digital age.

These efforts aim to elevate the global presence of Arabic literature while providing readers access to diverse literary and intellectual perspectives.

Younger audiences will receive special attention through an integrated educational and cultural programme blending knowledge, entertainment, and hands-on activities.

These tailored workshops aim to foster an early, sustainable relationship with books and the Arabic language while developing children’s reading, expression, and creative skills.

Through these strategic initiatives, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair reaffirms its commitment to promoting the Arabic language, supporting literature and publishing, and empowering creators.

By anticipating how cultural industries will evolve alongside global sector transformations, the Fair continues to strengthen culture’s contribution to the knowledge economy and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global nexus for intercultural dialogue.