Abdullah bin Zayed, Iraqi counterpart discuss fraternal relations by phone

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed fraternal relations between the two countries during a phone call with Dr. Fuad Mohammed Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq.

The two sides discussed ways to advance joint cooperation across all fields in a manner that serves their mutual interests and promotes prosperity and well-being for their peoples.

They also discussed a number of regional issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on them.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed the depth of fraternal relations between the two countries and the UAE’s support for all efforts that strengthen Iraq’s security and stability and fulfil the aspirations of its people for development and prosperity.