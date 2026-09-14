Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian Foreign Minister discuss regional developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call with Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, regional developments and ways to strengthen efforts to consolidate lasting security and stability in the region

The two sides also discussed the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the UAE and the Arab Republic of Egypt and ways to enhance joint cooperation in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Dr. Badr Abdelatty also reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on them.