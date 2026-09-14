Atlético Madrid, Barcelona win in La Liga

MADRID, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Atlético Madrid defeated hosts Real Sociedad 3-0 on Sunday in the fifth round of the Spanish La Liga.

The victory lifted Atlético to 10 points in fourth place, behind third-placed Deportivo Alavés on goal difference, while Real Sociedad remained on seven points.

In another league fixture, Deportivo La Coruña drew 1-1 away to Getafe.

The result took Deportivo to nine points in sixth place, one point behind fifth-placed Sevilla and third-placed Deportivo Alavés, while Getafe moved to five points in 14th place.

Barcelona also secured a 4-2 away victory over Levante.

The result kept Barcelona top of La Liga, three points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.