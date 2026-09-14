Kuwaiti, Omani foreign ministers discuss latest regional developments

KUWAIT, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, discussed the latest regional developments during a phone call with Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman.

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported that during the call on Sunday, the two ministers discussed diplomatic efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability in the region and ensuring the safety and freedom of maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.