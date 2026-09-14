Qatar PM, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister review regional developments

DOHA, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, reviewed the latest regional developments during a phone call with Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported that during the call on Sunday, the two sides discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts and joint coordination aimed at de-escalating tensions and strengthening security and stability in the region.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman reaffirmed Qatar’s support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that guarantees freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement that achieves lasting peace in the region.