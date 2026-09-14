Search continues for 129 missing after Java Sea ferry capsizes

JAKARTA, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The search is continuing for at least 129 people missing after a ferry capsized in bad weather in Indonesia's Java Sea on Sunday.

According to Indonesian authorities, at least 108 people were rescued and the bodies of six passengers were recovered as the search operation expanded around the vessel's last known position.

Officials said the ferry, carrying more than 240 people, was travelling from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan province on Borneo Island.

The captain had reported rough seas with waves of up to three metres before issuing a distress call saying the vessel was listing. Authorities later received information indicating that the ferry had capsized.