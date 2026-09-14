Over 31,000 evacuated as heavy rain lashes southern China

BEIJING, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 31,000 people have been evacuated from at-risk areas in southern China's Hainan province as persistent heavy rain battered parts of the island.

Xinhua News Agency quoted the provincial committee for disaster prevention, mitigation and relief as saying that no major disasters had been reported as a result of the heavy rain.

From Friday morning to Sunday afternoon, rainfall exceeded 300 millimetres in 24 townships across six cities and counties, while Changfeng township in Wanning recorded the highest rainfall of 452.1 millimetres. More rain is forecast.