SAKINA explores advanced brain stimulation research in collaboration with PeakLogic

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- SAKINA, the leading mental health network under SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with US-based medical technology company PeakLogic to explore advanced neuroscience approaches that support the diagnosis and treatment of mental and brain health conditions.

Under the MoU, the parties will collaborate on clinical research studies to assess the efficacy of Personalised Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (PrTMS®), alongside PeakLogic’s spectral Electroencephalogram analysis (sEEG) capabilities.

The research will focus on a range of conditions, including Autism SpectrumDisorder (ASD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), concussion and Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

The collaboration also includes the use of PeakLogic’s sEEG and specialised training for relevant teams on PeakLogic’s platforms and tools, supporting knowledge exchange and the development of evidence-based practice.

Dr. Zain Ali Al Yafai, Chief Executive Officer of SAKINA, said, “Our partnership with PeakLogic reinforces our commitment to bringing the latest neuroscience innovations to the UAE. Through clinically governed research into advanced magnetic stimulation and data-driven assessment, we aim to support more precise, personalised care for individuals living with complex neuropsychiatric conditions.”

Kevin T. Murphy, MD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PeakLogic Inc., stated, “PeakLogic is thrilled to partner with SAKINA to explore the application of our PrTMS® therapeutic approach in supporting individuals with autism. We look forward to working alongside a dedicated team of experts who share our commitment to expanding access to innovative, personalised care and improving the lives of patients across the UAE and beyond.”

SAKINA currently provides Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) as part of its mental health services. TMS is a non-invasive, non-pharmacological treatment option that can be used for patients who do not respond to medication, providing an established clinical foundation to support this collaboration.