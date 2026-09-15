Abdullah bin Zayed, Qatari Prime Minister & FM discuss regional developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed regional developments and efforts to enhance security and stability during a phone call with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Qatar.

The two sides also reviewed the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in a manner that serves their mutual interests and promotes the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.