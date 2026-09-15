Ajman targets global standing as sustainable, smart tourism destination: Official

DUBAI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman aims to evolve from an emerging tourism destination into a leading global model for sustainable and smart tourism, according to Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the department’s participation in Arabian Travel Market 2026, Alhashmi said expanding tourism attractions and experiences had helped increase the average visitor stay to around 4.2 nights.

He said Ajman currently offers around 4,500 hotel rooms, with additional hotels and hospitality projects under development to accommodate expected growth in visitor numbers.

Alhashmi added that Ajman’s recognition as 'Middle East’s Best Emerging Tourism Destination for 2026' at the World Travel Awards reflects its growing tourism profile and supported its ambition to become a leading sustainable destination combining heritage, quality of life and innovation.