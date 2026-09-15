Etihad Airways ends summer with load factor above 88%

DUBAI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways continued to deliver strong operational performance this year, supported by robust travel demand and expansion in seat capacity, fleet and network, according to Majed Al Marzouqi, Chief Operations and Guest Officer at Etihad Airways.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market, Al Marzouqi said the airline ended the summer season with a seat load factor exceeding 88 percent across during the summer reason, with the figure reaching 92 percent in August.

Etihad increased available seat capacity by around 15 percent compared with last year, with further growth expected as additional aircraft join the fleet and new destinations are launched.

Al Marzouqi said Etihad's fleet is expected to reach 130 aircraft by the end of this year following the delivery of around 15 new aircraft, while its growth strategy targets a fleet of more than 200 aircraft by 2030.

The expansion will include new Airbus A321LR and Airbus A350 aircraft, alongside other aircraft supporting continued network growth.

He said Etihad plans to invest around $20 billion in new aircraft and the guest experience over the next decade, including approximately US$1 billion to retrofit its existing fleet.

At Arabian Travel Market, Etihad is showcasing its latest products, including the Airbus A321LR experience and an all-new Airbus A330 cabin being unveiled for the first time at the exhibition.

The new A330s will begin entering service from September 2027, with 15 aircraft set to join the fleet over five years. They will support Etihad's regional and medium-haul network, providing greater flexibility on high-demand routes across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The new A330 will feature three cabin classes, comprising four First suites, 24 Business seats and 252 Economy seats.