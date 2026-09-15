Jordan offers condolences to UAE over martyrdom of two defence ministry members

AMMAN, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates following the deaths of two members of the UAE Ministry of Defence during a training mission.

Spokesperson for the Ministry, Ambassador Fouad Al-Majali, reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity and support for the UAE, offering the deepest sympathies to the families of the two fallen personnel, according to Petra.