Abu Dhabi launches first official publication on modern heritage

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) Monday launched ‘Archives of Tomorrow’, the first official publication dedicated to the subject of modern heritage in Abu Dhabi.

Unveiled during the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, the modern heritage publication marks a significant milestone in the emirate's ongoing commitment to documenting, preserving and celebrating its architectural and cultural identity.

A glossy editorial coffee-table publication, the book captures the buildings, sites and urban landscapes that define Abu Dhabi's contemporary cultural character. The publication is developed in both English and Arabic, with an initial limited-edition collectable print followed by a widely available trade-edition of the cultural resource released later this year through a curated network of distribution points including bookstores, museum gift shops, cultural institution outlets and major cultural events and platforms.

As part of the launch programme, DCT Abu Dhabi hosted a book signing at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair and a panel discussion, Bin Sulayem: A Poem That Never Fades, featuring Emirati writers, poets and cultural figures Bilal Al Budoor, Jamal bin Huwaireb, Ibrahim Al Hashimi and Dr. Hassan Al Najjar, extending the conversation around the emirate’s cultural heritage beyond the pages of the publication.

Co-authored and co-edited by Amel Chabbi, Conservation Section Head at DCT Abu Dhabi, and Yasmeen Al Rashdi, Head of the Modern & Urban Heritage Conservation Unit at DCT Abu Dhabi, who also contributed as a photographer, the publication was developed by Iman Al Sayed, Publishing & Digitisation Section Head at DCT Abu Dhabi. The book also draws on the writing and contributions of a curated group of specialist experts and practitioners. Its visual identity was shaped by Emirati book designer, Hind Al Ali, while original photography and artwork by Daisy Chiftjian, Hussain Al Moosawi, Luke Decena, Mana Al Marbooei and Yasmin Hamad, alongside Al Rashdi’s photography, bring distinct perspectives to Abu Dhabi’s modern heritage. These contributions present a cross-section of modern heritage typologies across the emirate, highlighting the characteristics, qualities and cultural significance of the sites and buildings that have shaped Abu Dhabi's identity over decades.

The publication also aligns with DCT Abu Dhabi's Modern Heritage Conservation Initiative and the 2016 Cultural Heritage Law, which established the legal framework for the protection, documentation and management of the emirate's tangible and intangible heritage assets. It builds upon the growing Modern Heritage Register, which added over 40 newly listed sites earlier this year, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leader in the identification and formal protection of heritage.

The book serves as an important academic and cultural resource for architects, conservators, urbanists, cultural policymakers, researchers, academics and collectors of design, architecture and urban photography publications worldwide. It also stands as a highly collectable record of Abu Dhabi’s architectural and urban evolution