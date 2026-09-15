Syrian President to speak at opening session of Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmad Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, will speak at the opening of this year’s Arab Media Summit, the event’s Organising Committee announced.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the Summit will feature the Syrian President in a key dialogue session during its official opening tomorrow. The event runs in Dubai from 15 to 17 September.

The Summit brings together senior government officials, media leaders, thought leaders, writers, content creators and industry professionals from around the world to discuss the key forces shaping the future of media and strategic communication.

President Al-Sharaa’s session comes at a time of profound transformation across the region, shaped by fast-moving political, economic and social developments. Against this backdrop, the Summit’s eight forums will examine the developments redefining Arab media and its role in interpreting change, informing public understanding and engaging with the major regional and global issues shaping the future.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit, welcomed President Al-Sharaa’s participation, saying the session reflects the Summit’s role as a platform for substantive dialogue between decision-makers and media leaders on the major developments reshaping the region and the evolving role of media within it.

Al Marri said: “We are honoured to welcome His Excellency President Ahmad Al-Sharaa to the Arab Media Summit 2026. At a time of significant change in the region, his participation offers an important opportunity to hear his perspectives on Syria’s future, the transformations underway across the region, and the broader issues that will shape its path forward.”

The 24th edition of the Arab Media Summit will be the largest in its history, with more than 175 sessions and over 400 speakers. The Summit will feature eight forums and celebrate excellence in media through three major awards: the Arab Media Award, Ibda’a – The Arab Youth Media Award, and the Arab Social Media Influencers Award.

This year’s agenda will explore key dynamics driving the future of media, including artificial intelligence, digital transformation, emerging technologies, content creation, social media, broadcasting, journalism and evolving audience trends.