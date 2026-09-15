Hamdan bin Zayed reconstitutes Emirates Red Crescent Board

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Authority, has issued a decision reconstituting the ERC Board of Directors, chaired by Khalid Abdullah bin Shaiban Al Muhair

The Board includes Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Saeed Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Ahmed Rashid Al Neyadi, Saif Ateeq Al Falahi, Khadim Abdullah Al Darei, Khalifa Hamad Al Dhaheri, Qais Rashid Al Dhaheri and Abdullah Ahmed Balalaa.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan wished the new Board success in advancing the ERC’s mission, strengthening governance and institutional efficiency, expanding its impact and enhancing readiness and rapid response to relief appeals.

He also thanked the former Board for their efforts and contributions to the authority.