Mubadala Foundation, Dolphin Energy partner on Intimaa exhibition featuring 10 UAE-based artists

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) - The Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative, Mubadala Foundation and Dolphin Energy announce a strategic partnership to present exhibitions celebrating the Year of Family, highlighting their support for local and international communities of artists and artisans.

The 2026 Zuleya Artists Program presents the work of 10 UAE-based artists and designers and their collaborations with female Afghan master artisans, producing unique, traditional handwoven carpets interpreted through the Emirati cultural lens in an exhibition titled Intimaa: Sacred Threads.

This year, the Year of Family, Sheikha Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Initiative is joined by Mubadala Foundation, Dolphin Energy and Cultural Foundation as a venue partner, to introduce new artists and locations to the programme, showcasing these exquisite pieces at the Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi beginning October 15, 2026. The following artists have been selected to participate in the 2026 Intimaa: Sacred Threads exhibition; Zuhoor Al Sayegh, Reem AlHashimi, Fatima Al Mazroui, Shamsa Al Omeira, Dhabia Al Qubaisi, Noura Al Serkal, Samar Hijazi, Azza Al Sherif, Khawla Darwish and Asma Al Ahmed.

For Mubadala Foundation, the partnership reflects its mission to support community development through initiatives that expand access to opportunity, strengthen cultural connection, and improve quality of life. Sitting at the intersection of arts and culture, inclusion, wellbeing, and education and enablement, the programme demonstrates how heritage craft can create meaningful pathways for skills development, creative expression, and long-term community impact.

An auction will be held of the final pieces, with all proceeds contributing towards FBMI’s ongoing support for the health and education of children in disadvantaged communities.

Aysha Al Hemeiri, an independent curator and cultural practitioner with more than 14 years of experience across the cultural sector in the UAE, has been named curator of this year’s exhibition: Intimaa: Sacred Threads. In line with the Year of Family, the exhibition delves into the nuances of family unity, encouraging artists to explore and interpret this narrative through material creation. The artworks are then brought to life by female master weavers, ensuring each piece reflects both the creative imagination of UAE-based artists and the exceptional craftsmanship of Afghan female artisans. The immense impact on local and regional art and artisanal production from FBMI’s social enterprises like Zuleya can be measured by the continual growth and flourishing of the communities they support. Partnerships form a key part of this success:

Alya Al Hosani, Vice Chair at Mubadala Foundation, said: “At Mubadala Foundation, we believe that culture, creativity and partnership can open meaningful pathways for communities to thrive. Our support for the Zuleya Artists Program reflects our commitment to initiatives that preserve heritage, expand access to opportunity and create lasting social impact. By bringing together UAE-based artists and Afghan female master artisans, this programme celebrates family unity, strengthens cultural continuity and supports skills that can be carried across generations. In the Year of Family, it is a powerful reminder that heritage lives through people – through their craft, stories, and shared commitment to building a more inclusive and resilient future.”

Obaid Abdulla Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Dolphin Energy Limited, added, “We are proud to support the Zuleya Artist Program that reflects our commitment to sustainability and to empowering local communities. By supporting traditional craftsmanship in this way, we hope to create opportunities for artists and artisans to showcase their skills.”

“This year’s edition reflects the power of collaboration and the enduring value of art. Artistic expression and its translation through design, honors tradition, advances opportunity, and strengthens cultural continuity for generations ahead.” Maywand Jabarkhyl, Chief Executive Officer of FBMI.

The partnership recognises the importance of protecting the unique identity of the Emirati people, a legacy of the founding generation. Through the support of social enterprises like Zuleya, the traditions that brought families together for centuries can continue to inspire new generations of artists. It also reinforces how community-focused collaborations can preserve cultural heritage while supporting opportunity, wellbeing and long-term social development.

An auction will be held of the final pieces, with all proceeds contributing towards FBMI’s ongoing support for the health and education of children in disadvantaged communities.