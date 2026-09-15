Indian Business & Professional Council, Standard Chartered explore opportunities amid shifting global markets

DUBAI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Indian Business & Professional Council Dubai (IBPC Dubai) and Standard Chartered brought together a distinguished gathering of senior business leaders, investors and wealth professionals for Outlook H2 2026: Navigating Shifting Sands, a market outlook focused on the forces shaping investment decisions through the second half of the year.

Opening the session, Sunny Narang, Convener, Financial Services & Capital Markets (FSCM) Focus Group, IBPC Dubai, set the agenda around two central questions: where should we invest, and what does the future hold? He called for a long-term perspective beyond short-term market noise, focusing on the structural forces shaping opportunities through the second half of 2026 and beyond.

The discussion examined how artificial intelligence, elevated interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty and changing currency dynamics are influencing global capital allocation. It also considered the longer-term potential of India and the UAE as wealth and investment hubs, particularly for internationally connected Global Indians

Rajesh Kannan, Head, Wealth and Retail Banking, UAE; Head, International Banking, EMEA; Jersey (UK) and Global Indian, Standard Chartered, said: “True resilience is more than the ability to withstand disruption; it is the ability to continue making purposeful decisions through change, protecting what matters, preserving flexibility and remaining ready when opportunity emerges. We see this in the UAE’s capacity to turn uncertainty into opportunity, in the deepening India-UAE relationship and in the way internationally connected Global Indians manage wealth across markets and generations. Our role is to help clients navigate that complexity with confidence through thoughtful advice, diversification and access to our international network.”

Manpreet Gill, Chief Investment Officer, Africa, Middle East and Europe, Standard Chartered, presented the Bank’s market outlook and highlighted opportunities across bonds, equities and gold. With 10-year real yields close to their highest levels since 2008, he noted the opportunity for investors to lock in yields, while high-quality corporate bonds remain attractive.

Standard Chartered remains constructive on global equities, supported by resilient earnings. Gill said rising AI adoption continues to drive demand for computing capacity but cautioned against concentrating portfolios in a single theme. He favoured broader exposure, including financials in the US, Europe excluding the UK and Japan, while seeing improving potential in India and China. The Bank expects the USD Index to ease to 98 over three months and 96 over 12 months. Gold has also been upgraded, supported by emerging-market central bank buying, a weaker US dollar and a steeper yield curve.

The outlook was followed by a panel moderated by Rashi Mohnot, Director, Product Manager, Investments, Middle East, Standard Chartered, with Manpreet Gill; Swarup Anand Mohanty, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd.; and Nandi Vardhan Mehta, Chief Financial Officer and Investment Committee Member, KAAF Investments LLC.

India’s structural growth story was a key focus. Mohanty highlighted rising initial public offering activity, greater participation by second-generation businesses, deepening capital markets, economic growth of around 6 percent and lower inflation. He also noted that India can provide investors with diversification beyond AI-led themes.

The panel also discussed the opportunity to deepen investment flows between the Middle East and India.

Citing a UBS survey of approximately 300 family offices across more than 30 markets, Mehta noted that 50 percent of Middle Eastern family capital is allocated to North America, 20 percent to Europe and less than 1.5 percent to India. While UAE firms have deployed approximately US$25 billion into India over the past decade, mainly through sovereign investment, the panel identified further potential for private equity, venture capital and family office participation.