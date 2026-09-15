UAE’s diverse tourism offering meets evolving global demand: Nirvana Holding

DUBAI, 14th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Nirvana Holding said the tourism sector is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by changing traveller needs and the growing use of technology and artificial intelligence to analyse data, accelerate decision-making and improve service efficiency.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, CEO Omar Al Ali said the company, founded in Abu Dhabi in 2007, has grown to around 40 branches across the UAE, alongside offices in Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States. It plans further expansion into Spain, Greece and Germany.

Al Ali said tourism programmes and experiences should be tailored to different destinations, seasons and markets. He added that the UAE’s diverse offering enables it to cater to international visitors across leisure, sports, medical, dining and hospitality tourism.