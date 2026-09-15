ADHMMC partners with Presight to harness AI for proactive risk management

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre (ADHMMC) and Presight have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to deploy agentic AI solutions across Abu Dhabi’s hazardous materials monitoring and management ecosystem.

The agreement aligns with the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027, which aims to embed AI and data in government operations, enable more proactive and efficient processes, and strengthen data-driven decision-making.

The collaboration aims to enhance monitoring and analytics capabilities and support the transition towards a more integrated and proactive ecosystem capable of continuously analysing data, connecting information from multiple sources, detecting risk indicators and anomalous patterns, and enabling specialist teams to make timely, informed decisions and take appropriate action.

The collaboration will draw on Presight’s expertise in applied AI, intelligent systems and data analytics to support the development of use cases tailored to the requirements of Abu Dhabi’s hazardous materials management ecosystem.

Matar Muaded Almheiri, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre, said: “This collaboration reflects the centre’s forward-looking vision to build a proactive hazardous materials management ecosystem in the emirate by exploring future technologies and adopting advanced solutions that strengthen the centre’s capabilities. It will also expand the use of data and analytics through agentic AI to monitor evolving conditions, anticipate risks and accelerate decision-making.”

He added that the centre is pursuing advanced projects to achieve its objectives of strengthening integrated hazardous materials management and supporting the UAE’s vision and Abu Dhabi Government’s direction to expand the use of AI across government operations. This includes developing management models that are better able to anticipate risk indicators and support specialist teams in taking appropriate action at the right time, helping to reduce potential impacts.

Eng. Abdulla Juma Aldhaheri, Head of the Information and Communications Technology Section and Digital Transformation Lead at ADHMMC, said the collaboration represents a practical step in the centre’s digital transformation journey through the development of an interconnected technology and data environment that enables integration across systems, databases and intelligent applications. This will transform data into actionable operational insights, supporting faster and more accurate decision-making and enhancing the efficiency of the centre’s digital infrastructure.

Aldhaheri explained that work with Presight will focus on developing and testing priority use cases in controlled test environments, taking into account interoperability with existing systems, the sustainability and scalability of the technology infrastructure, and compliance with AI governance, cybersecurity, data sovereignty and human oversight frameworks. This will support the responsible and secure deployment of technology solutions and advance the centre’s objectives of enhancing safety and proactiveness while protecting the community and the environment.

Dr Adel Alsharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight, said: “Presight holds a leading market position in deploying applied AI across public safety and smart city management, and this partnership with the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre builds on our established work in these areas.

The centre plays an important role in reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world’s safest cities, and Presight is proud to contribute to strengthening its capabilities and supporting its efforts in this critical field. We will bring our intelligent systems expertise into a highly specialised operational environment, where the optimal use of data and AI can strengthen decision-making, improve efficiency and enable more effective risk management.”

The partnership between the centre and Presight will explore the use of agentic AI to support end-to-end hazardous materials lifecycle management, from entry, transportation, storage, trading and use through to treatment, recycling or safe disposal, in line with approved roles, authorities and legislation. The two parties will identify a set of high-priority, high-impact use cases, develop prototypes, test them in controlled operational environments, and measure their impact on the speed of risk-indicator detection, alert accuracy, response times, decision quality, automation levels and operational efficiency.

The collaboration also supports the centre’s efforts to deploy agentic AI to assist specialists by automatically linking data, incident reports and operational indicators; identifying anomalous patterns; assessing risk levels and priorities; and recommending appropriate actions. The objective is to reduce the time between detecting risk indicators, analysing them and taking appropriate action.

The collaboration will also take into account AI governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and sovereignty, and human oversight requirements, supporting the responsible and secure use of advanced technologies in an area directly linked to public safety and risk management.

The collaboration forms part of the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre’s broader direction to develop data- and AI-driven systems and models that strengthen integration and proactiveness in hazardous materials management, in support of its vision to make Abu Dhabi a safe and sustainable environment for hazardous materials management. It will also enhance the safety and security of the community, the environment and infrastructure, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s drive to deploy advanced technologies to improve government efficiency and enable more proactive risk management.