ADJD achieves 79% growth in one-day cases during first half of 2026

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) enhanced the efficiency of the litigation system during the first half of 2026, achieving a 79% growth in the number of criminal cases referred and ruled upon on the same day compared to the same period last year. This reflects the success of its efforts to expedite procedures and develop its system in accordance with international best practices.

The performance indicators report for the first half of this year revealed a qualitative development in case resolution metrics. The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court reviewed 11,305 claims, achieving a completion rate of 99%. Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court handled 9,176 claims with a 98% completion rate, and the Abu Dhabi Labour Court processed 1,958 claims with a 97% completion rate. This demonstrates the efficiency of the case management system, the integration of judicial procedures, and its capacity to meet the highest standards of institutional quality.

As part of efforts to accelerate the disposition of criminal cases, the Public Prosecution issued 4,014 penal orders during this period. This falls within a workflow system aimed at expediting procedures and boosting performance efficiency while maintaining quality and accuracy.

Geographically, Abu Dhabi courts recorded a completion rate of 98%, while the rate reached 98% in Al Ain courts, and 99% in Al Dhafra region courts. This confirms the consistency of judicial performance across the emirate, the consolidation of optimal operational practices, and the enhancement of the sustainability, efficiency, and competitiveness of the justice system.