Ajman, Arizona universities to bring Generative AI Leadership Accelerator to UAE

AJMAN, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman University Executive Education (AUEE) and Eller Executive Education (EEE), affiliated with Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bring the flagship U.S. Generative AI Leadership Accelerator (GALA) programme to the UAE, marking the programme’s first delivery in the Middle East.

The collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding signed by Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, and Dr. Joe Carella, Chief Learning Officer, on behalf of Eller Executive Education. The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration on the delivery of executive education in generative AI and the development of AI leadership capabilities across government and industry.

As the UAE advances its ambition to become a global leader in artificial intelligence, organisations increasingly need leaders who can determine where AI should be used, establish governance and accountability, guide institutional change and ensure that implementation creates measurable value.

The UAE edition of the GALA programme has been designed with the region at its core, incorporating UAE and GCC case studies, regional data and governance considerations, and capstone work drawn from participants’ own organisations.

“Artificial intelligence is reshaping not only what organizations can do, but also the decisions leaders are required to make,” said Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University. “The UAE has set a clear ambition to lead in AI, and realizing that ambition requires leaders who can govern responsibly, translate strategy into institutional change, and deliver measurable value. Through this collaboration, we are bringing together international expertise and deep regional understanding to build AI leadership capability at every level of an organisation.”

GALA programme is delivered across three distinct but interconnected layers, enabling participants to enter at the level that most closely matches their roles and responsibilities. AI Strategy and Governance is a two-day, 12-hour executive intensive for C-suite leaders. Leading Enterprise AI Transformation is a two-day, 12-hour programme for executives and directors responsible for translating AI ambition into coordinated enterprise-wide change. AI Implementation and Innovation is a three-day, 18-hour applied programme for senior managers responsible for moving AI initiatives from strategy into implementation and measurable operational outcomes.

“The AI revolution is transforming how organizations compete, innovate, and create value. Eller Executive Education is honored to partner with Ajman University Executive Education to bring the highly practical and applied Generative AI Leadership Accelerator to the UAE.

This collaboration brings together the expertise, research, and perspectives of leading faculty and researchers from Ajman University and the University of Arizona, equipping executives with actionable insights to navigate AI strategy, implementation, and organisational transformation,” said Justin Dutram, Senior Director and CEO of Eller Executive Education at the University of Arizona.

“Through this powerful partnership, AUEE and EEE are providing UAE business leaders with the knowledge, confidence, and practical capabilities to lead AI transformation. Together, we are helping organizations move beyond understanding AI to harnessing its potential to drive innovation, strengthen competitive advantage, and create sustainable value.”

GALA is designed for individual leaders and organisations seeking to build aligned AI leadership capability across multiple levels. Participation options include individual enrollment, leadership teams, and dedicated organization-wide cohorts.