Bahrain offers condolences to UAE over martyrdom of two defence ministry members

MANAMA, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the United Arab Emirates following the martyrdom of Major Abdullah Shams Al Menhaly and candidate Saeed Abdullah Al Shamsi, who were martyred while carrying out a training mission in the UAE, on Monday.

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Government of the United Arab Emirates and to the families of the two martyrs, praying to Almighty God to preserve security and stability in the UAE and for its people.