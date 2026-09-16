Dubai Summer Surprises 2026 boosts average consumer spending by 110%

DUBAI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2026 concluded its 29th edition after one of the festival’s biggest and most dynamic seasons, drawing hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors over 60 days of shopping, dining, entertainment and family experiences across Dubai.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the event featured major retail promotions, including the Great Dubai Summer Sale, with discounts of up to 90%, and the Back to School campaign. More than 1,000 brands and 4,000 outlets took part, with the two campaigns contributing to a 110% increase in average consumer spending.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “For more than two decades, Dubai Summer Surprises has established itself as one of the most anticipated programmes on Dubai’s annual calendar, and this year was no different. The festival continued to support the city’s economy while drawing hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors to experience all that Dubai has to offer.

“Over two months, Dubai Summer Surprises brought the city together through a diverse programme of accessible, high-energy experiences, ranging from major shopping moments and life-changing rewards to live concerts, immersive mall activations and family entertainment. Beyond the festival itself, residents and visitors were encouraged to discover more of Dubai, from iconic attractions and popular destinations to hidden gems, while experiencing the emirate’s rich culture and heritage.

“As Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a leading global city to visit, live and experience, Dubai Summer Surprises remains a defining fixture on the city’s calendar and continues to set the benchmark for summer festivals across the region. More importantly, it reflects Dubai’s ability to bring people together through experiences that create lasting memories while reinforcing the emirate’s position as a truly all-round destination.”

Prizes were another major attraction, with 705 winners receiving rewards worth more than AED16 million, including cars, gold, jewellery, cash, electronics, scholarships and loyalty points. The inaugural ‘Win Your Home in Dubai’ initiative drew more than 120,000 shoppers and awarded 12 apartments, with participating transactions exceeding AED 250 million.

The entertainment programme featured 56 events and 20 roaming shows, alongside performances by regional artists including Rahma Riad, Nassif Zeytoun, Cairokee, Dystinct and Al Shami. Dining promotions included Summer Restaurant Week and the 10 Dirham Dish activation, involving hundreds of restaurants and brands.

Family attractions also remained a key part of the festival, with Modesh World welcoming 59,244 visitors, while offers across hotels, attractions, spas and summer camps further broadened its appeal. Dubai Mallathon runs and FIFA World Cup-themed activations further expanded the programme across the city.