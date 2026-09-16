Palms Sports secures AED600.5 million School Jiu-Jitsu Programme renewal

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Palms Sports PJSC, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC) and the leading UAE-based sports management and training conglomerate, announced the renewal of its contract with the UAE Ministry of Education for the implementation of the School Jiu-Jitsu Program for a further three years, commencing on 1 September 2026. With a total value of AED 600.5 million, the agreement represents the largest contract by value in Palms Sports' history, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and its longstanding partnership with the Ministry of Education.

The renewed contract reinforces the long-standing collaboration between Palms Sports and the Ministry of Education and reflects the continued commitment to integrating sport and physical development into the educational journey of students across the UAE.

Under the renewed agreement, Palms Sports will deploy 488 highly specialised and experienced Jiu-Jitsu coaches across 279 schools, delivering structured Jiu-Jitsu training to nearly 150,000 male and female students.

The School Jiu-Jitsu Program represents one of the UAE's most significant school-based sports initiatives. Beyond developing students' technical and physical capabilities, the program seeks to instil values that extend well beyond the mat, including discipline, resilience, self-confidence, respect, commitment and teamwork, supporting the development of healthy, capable and well-rounded future generations.

Fouad Darwish, CEO and Managing Director of Palms Sports, said:

“We are deeply grateful to our leadership for its unwavering commitment to investing in our youth and for recognising sport as an essential pillar in building strong and capable future generations. We also extend our sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Education for its continued trust in Palms Sports and for entrusting us once again with the delivery of this unique and highly impactful national program.”

Darwish added:

“The School Jiu-Jitsu Program is about much more than teaching a sport. It is about developing character, discipline, confidence and resilience from an early age. Over the years, we have witnessed first-hand the positive impact that Jiu-Jitsu can have on young people, both physically and personally. We are proud to continue contributing to this journey and to diligently deliver our part in preparing a generation that embodies the values, ambition and determination of the UAE.”

The three-year renewal provides continuity to a program that has developed into a significant component of the UAE's school sports ecosystem. Through the deployment of qualified coaching professionals and a structured training methodology, Palms Sports will continue working closely with the Ministry of Education to maintain high standards of delivery, student safety and technical development across participating schools.