UAE strongly condemns attacks by Houthi Group on Saudi civilian facilities

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the attacks launched by the Houthi group on civilian facilities in the cities of Khamis Mushait, Abha, and Taif in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, using ballistic missiles and drones, which resulted in dozens of injuries among civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.