Ahmed bin Mohammed tours Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, affirmed that the Arab Media Summit continues to strengthen its position as a leading regional platform by convening the best minds and expertise from across the media industry and fostering constructive dialogue on its future. H.H. highlighted the importance of developing an integrated Arab media ecosystem capable of keeping pace with global transformations and harnessing new opportunities unlocked by modern technology.

H.H. welcomed delegates from across the world participating in the Summit’s largest edition to date. He said: “Led by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai continues to offer a supportive environment for developing an advanced and impactful media sector. The extensive participation in the Summit reaffirms its position as a key gathering for media leaders and experts, and a platform for anticipating future transformations and shaping new visions and ideas that contribute to advancing the future of Arab media.”

This came as H.H. Sheikh Ahmed toured the Summit venue at the Dubai World Trade Centre. During the tour, H.H. was briefed by Maryam Al Mulla, Director of Dubai Press Club; and Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, on the Summit’s diverse pavilions, specialised platforms, and innovative media and technology initiatives, projects and experiences that anticipate the future of the sector and contribute to strengthening its capabilities.

H.H. was also briefed about the key events, activities and programmes featured in the 24th edition of the Summit, the topics addressed across its eight forums, and the opportunities they provide to strengthen dialogue and the exchange of expertise and insights among media leaders, experts, specialists and content creators.